March 11 ~ ABC Substantial Changes, Public Space Matters on Dupont Circle ANC’s Agenda

Wed., Mar. 11th (7pm): Among the matters to be presented at ANC 2B’s regular monthly meeting to be held at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (1717 Mass. Ave, Rm. 500; note: attendees must show photo ID to enter) will be the applications of ABC licencees Exiles (1600 blk. U St.), The Big Hunt (1300 blk. Conn. Ave.), and others to allow for either the accepting of,with “no physical devices on site . . . wagering/bets [to] take place on multiple mobile applications” ot to allow for the on-site installation of three “Dragon’s Ascent electronic games of skill machines.”

Other matters for consideration include public space application by the Embassy of Australia on Scott Circle for streetscape improvements, including new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, ADA ramps, bollards, patio paving, benches, and bike racks. (For background on the major reconstruction of the embassy, see our report from Sep. 2019.)

Also, there will be consideration of resolutions regarding a request to move up the timeline for the Connecticut Avenue, NW Multimodal Study; of the the ANC’s previous request for a traffic safety investigation of Dupont Circle; of the DC LGBTQ Coalition’s FY 2021 budget request; and of the FY 2021 funding for the extension of the DC Circulator’s Rosslyn-Dupont Circle route to U Street, NW and Howard University.

