March 13 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., Mar. 13th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Winter recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with organist Hans Uwe Hielscherfrom Wiesbaden, Germany presenting a program of 20th and 21st centuries works by composers Denis Bédard, Dan Miller, Jam Zwart, and Charles Callahan.

Fri., Mar. 20th (12:15-1pm): Violinist Sara Su Jones and pianist Tatyana Stepanova from Chicago will present feraturing women composers Clara Schumann, Gwyneth Walker, and Lili Boulanger, along with compositions of Antonio Vivaldi, Grigoras Dinicu, and Jascha Haifetz.

Fri., Mar. 27th (12:15-1pm): Organist and composer Carson Cooman from Cambridge, Massachusetts will perform works of three living composers: Bernard Heyes, Brenda Portman, and Thomas Åborg.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...