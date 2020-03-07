Restaurant Review ~ Laliguras / 2332 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Named after the Nepalese national red flower, laliguras, the Laliguras Indian & Nepali Cuisine restaurant recently took over the premises of its former eatery, Chasqua. Located in Glover Park, Laliguras has the same décor, much of the original menu, and the same courteous service, but by adding some intriguing — and definitely unfamiliar — Nepalese dishes, the restaurant has become a superstar in its own name. (Note: Laliguras has a sister, the original restaurant in Van Ness.)

While there are plenty of Indian eateries in the area, a web search turns up only a few Nepalese-Himalayan destinations. So it is likely that few are really familiar with this native fare –—after all, most people who eat at Indian restaurants know what chicken tikka masala is. It’s popular and on probably served at every Indian restaurant around. And yes, chicken tikka masala and tandoor fare are on the menu at Laliguras.

But now, patrons can step into a very different culinary world — or paradise. When patrons enter, they are handed the traditional Indian menu, but they will also receive a separate stiff plastic menu that is all Nepalese. That’s the one to turn to for food — savvy folks looking for something new and rather tempting.

Appetizer selections are limited but unique. The momos — a choice of chicken or vegetable filling — resemble Chinese dumpling or wontons with seasoned fillings. The lamb sukuti sadelo (crispy roasted lamb) and the chicken choila (grilled chicken) may be tempting, but the killer lamb sekuwa will wow all lamb lovers. This is composed of seasoned lamb cubes (these can be spicy) in a moderate curry sauce. It is generous enough that someone with a limited appetite might find this enough of an entrée.

Nepalese entrées listed in a somewhat lengthy offering of completely mysterious names, include several chicken dishes, a fish curry, a goat curry with bones, and several vegetarian offerings. The restaurant also offers a selection of Nepali specials that include four chow mein offerings. The waiter explained that Chinese communities in Nepal have influenced the local cuisine. But if you order chicken chow mein, it is really not at all what you would savor at a Chinese-American restaurant. And don’t overlook the Nepali Thukpa, or as listed here, noodle soups. These include chicken, shrimp, lamb, and vegetable-based soups.

The lunch menu offers a selection of curry specials, including the fiery chilli chicken, a Nepalese-style chicken curry, vegetable curry, and three lamb entrées. Yes, the lamb vindallo is Indian, originating in the Indian region of Goa. But for any lamb lover who savors this dish, the chef here gets it right — delish!

As for beverages, try their mango lassi, plus look through their other beverage offerings. And to wrap up the meal, check out the Indian dessert choices of gulab jamun, rasmalai, and rice kheer.

Laliguras Indian & Nepali Cuisine / Hours: Daily, lunch 11:30am-2:30pm; Dinner, 5-10pm & to 11pm Fri. & Sat. (202) 827-4904.

Alexandra Greeley is a food writer, editor, and restaurant reviewer. She has authored books on Asian and Mexican cuisines published by Simon & Schuster, Doubleday, and Macmillan. Other credits include restaurant reviews and food articles for national and regional publications, as well as former editor of the Vegetarian Times and former food editor/writer for the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong.

