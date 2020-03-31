Coronavirus Updates & Information from DC Government, Metro & Other Sources

Effective 12.01 Wednesday, April 1st, all residents and visitors will be subject to an enforceable stay at home Order mandating that people may only leave their residences to:

■ “Engage in essential activities, including obtaining medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth and obtaining food and essential household goods;

■ “Perform or access essential governmental functions;

■ “Work at essential businesses;

■ “Engage in essential travel; or

■ “Engage in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the Mayor’ s Order.” [Ed. Note: this & other detailed explanations of all elements covered by the Order can be found by clicking here.]

Violation is a misdemeanor: “Any individual who willfully violates the stay-at-home order may be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, subject to a fine not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment for not more than 90 days, or both.”

For the latest infection data & more information, click here. For advisories focused on mayoral & agency directives and policy decisions affecting restaurants, bars, etc. and other service business closures, DC city services adjustments & reductions, Metro service reductions, etc. Additionally, information from other sources is also provided.

(For an historical perspective we call attention to our What Once Was feature story in the October 2018 issue about the 1918-’19 Spanish Influenza epidemic and its impact on Washington.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...