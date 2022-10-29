Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers: As you guys that the National Football League is currently happening. On 27th October 2022 (Thursday) the football match happened between Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The match was very interesting till the end. The ravens have finally beaten Bucs in the last match and marked the first victory of this season. On the other hand, the Bucs have played 6 matches till now this season and have faced failure for the 5th time.

Baltimore Ravens rushed for 231 yards last day. Lamar Jackson completed 27 passes out of 38 without any interference. He completed all the passes after halftime. Tom Brady was one of the disappointments for the Buccaneers as there was a very high expectation from the player. He avoided going a 2nd straight game in the last minute without a touchdown pass by throwing an 8-yarder to Julio Jones.

Lamar Jackson has beaten one of the best players of the Bucs i.e., 45-years old Tom Brady. This is the second time that he defeated Brady in as many career meetings. After halftime, Baltimore scored on the 1st four possessions and in the last two minutes, Justin Tucker booted 30 Yeard field goals and make 27-16.

In the remaining 49 seconds, Jones finished 26 out of 44 for 325 years that too without any interference. He was also dismissed 3 times. Mike Evans had 6 receptions for 123 yards. Whereas Leonard Fournetter scored only on the 1-yard. Bay Buccaneers have scored the first tie in the opening quarter with Fournetter’s TD this year.

Raves take control early which became a major drawback. They settled for a 22 Yard Filed Goal and came away with no points when Lamar Jackson threw into the end zone in the second quarter. Tucker also attempted 60 Yard field goal but the time expired in the half.

Ravens and Bucs Injuries

Ravens: Calais Campbell was ill and therefore he did not play. Mark Andrews hurt his left arm in the second quarter. Marlon Humphrey hurt his hamstring but he returned in the third quarter. Rashod Bateman’s foot was injured therefore he did not play most of the 2nd half. Edward’s hamstring was injured but he returned late in the 4th quarter.

Buccaneers: S Antoine Winfield Jr and Sean Murphy-Bunting got injured. Carlton Davis’s Hip got injured. Russell Gage hurt his hamstring. Luke Goedeke’s foot got injured. Cameron Brate Neck and Akiem Hick’s feet got injured therefore they were inactive in the game. Shaquil Barrett’s ankle got seriously injured in the 3rd quarter and he got carried on a cart to the team’s locker room.



Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Comments

The Quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens said that they are right there but they can still improve the little mistakes that have done in the match. He further added that he feels the sky is the limit.

After winning the game, Lamar Jackson commented that he feels like they are moving closer to the win.

Brady was not very happy with the game. He said that he and his team did not play well enough to win the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s Coach, Todd Bowles said that Until you consistently win ball games and play 4 quarters, it will be dark. He further said that it does not mean that they cannot get out of it. However, he and his players will have to do a lot of work.

