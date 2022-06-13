Justin Bieber will be Performing in India, How to buy Justin Bieber concert tickets online?

Justin Beiber is all set to perform in India for the second time. Yes, you read that right. The singer Tuesday announced that he will be visiting India on October 18, 2022, as part of his Justice World Tour. Beiber’s fans in India are overjoyed at the announcement. This time, Justin Beiber will be performing in New Delhi. In May 2017, Justin performed at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

This will be the first large-scale concert by a foreign artist in India after the COVID-19-induced lockdown and restrictions. The Canadian singer is touring across the globe with his Justice World Tour. Justin Beiber will be travelling to over 30 countries playing more than 125 shows. The timeline of the tour will be from May 2022 to March 2023.

Justice World Tour Official Poster

Justin Beiber’s Justice World Tour

Justin Beiber recently announced that he will be performing in New Delhi as part of his Justice World Tour. The tour kicked off this month in Mexico. In July, he will be performing in Italy and then the tour will move towards Scandinavia for August shows. The tour will reach South America, South Africa, and the Middle before reaching India in October. Beiber has a huge fan following in several countries and is popular for his chartbuster songs like Baby, Lonely, Sorry, Ghost etc.

Are you also a Justin Beiber fan and want to attend the concert in New Delhi? Read the article to know more about the details related to the Justice World Tour.

The popular Canadian singer boasts a huge fan following in India as well. Music lovers and fans are excited to attend the show live. The concert will be organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on 18th October.

How to Book Online Tickets for Justice World Tour India Concert

The show is scheduled to be held in October and the sale of tickets for the concert will commence on June 4. You can book your tickets on BookMyShow. The pre-sale also starts on the 2nd of June. According to the organizers, the tickets for the concert are priced from 4,000 INR onwards. The ticket booking website BookMyShow is said to be issuing 43,000 tickets for Beiber’s concert.

