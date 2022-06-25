Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Separation: Break Up After 2 Years

As the summer passes, the winter approaches, and as time passes, the spring approaches slowly beckoning the naked trees and plants to start everything fresh again. The situation is quite synonymous with the famous Jenner-Booker couple. Supposedly they are parting their ways and putting a halt to their two-year relationship. As per the sources, the break-up happened in less than two weeks. It was expected that both would reconcile soon but as they had disagreements regarding the future prospects, Jenner decided to quit it.

The news went viral when they were seen together as love birds dazzling while road tripping in the perimeters of Arizona in April 2020. Their love became the tittle-tattle of the town and soon it gained a lot of popularity.

The relationship was officially confirmed by them in June 2020. The blissful relationship had scooped mass attention when they spaced their relationship on Instagram pages by unfolding their photos on Valentine’s day 2021. As one year passed, Jenner was seen to throw a party for her first anniversary with Devin in which she unraveled not only the one-year relationship success party with him but also posted some PDA-packed pics of them.

Recently information had been received from a source close to Kendall who had informed the news about her breakup. “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half,” the informer said.

The sources also revealed that Kendall said to Devin that she “wanted space and time apart,” and that, “They have been in touch since and do care about one another.”

The relationship was working fine and both were quite happy with each other. In 2022, Kendall revealed her relationship with Devin on the TV show where she appeared Jimmy Kimmel Live. She also shared how both supported each other’s careers and how she loves to watch the games played by Booker and when she’s not at games she is scrolling her phone with most of the time chunk dedicated to the same. Booker also shared that his relationship was very blissful with Jenner in the WSG magazine. He said, “I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

The reason for such a split Was their mismatched personalities which when they have had their opinions about the future seemed to be completely varied from each other’s perspectives. Officially, Jenner and Booker haven’t made any statements regarding their breakup on a public front.

Information from the source close to Kendell also unfolded that, “Kendall visited him a lot in Phoenix.

Jenner was also gifted a gold ring which Booker wore but it is officially not confirmed but speculated as she shared a post on the social media during the New Year celebration.