The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; WeSt. End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U St., Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [41]
[condo & co-op listings follow]

18 Channing St. $653,000

751 Columbia Rd. $600,000

753 Columbia Rd. $1,000,000

755 Columbia Rd. $1,000,000

757 Columbia Rd. $800,000

1713 Euclid St. $1,475,000

1722 Euclid St. $1,295,000

2124 Flagler Pl.   890,000

1416 Florida Ave. $900,000

2015 Hillyer Pl. $2,600,000

4103 Illinois Ave. $960,000

1703 Irving St. $1,030,000

1524 Kingman Pl. 1,300,000

2122 Leroy Pl. $2,200,000

1009 Monroe St. $800,000

1357 Monroe St. $910,000

641 Morton St. $364,000

1630 New Jersey Ave. $730,000

702 Otis Pl. $600,000

1345 Perry Pl. $745,000

742 Princeton Pl. $773,800

1908 Quincy St. $1,010,000

507 Randolph St. $905,000

618 Randolph St. $730,000

1808 S St. $1,040,000

2325 S St. $5,000,000

3215 Sherman Ave. $605,000

1747 Swann St. $1,410,000

311 U St. $1,020,000

1215 W St. $1,100,000

3639 Warder St. $790,000

917 Westminster St. $1,150,000

950 Westminster St. $1,375,000

1616 4th St. $742,500

1417 5th St. $1,350,000

1820 8th St. $995,000

1837 12th St. $2,025,000

1844 13th St. $1,075,000

3637 13th St. $1,039,500

3338 17th St. $780,000

1719 19th St. $3,150,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [107]

2605 Adams Mill Rd. #33 $437,500

2633 Adams Mill Rd. #203 $365,000

1451 Belmont St. #422 $539,000

28 Bryant St. #2 $530,000

2122 California St. #460 $380,000

2153 California St. #202 $522,400

2230 California St. #2C $1,000,000

1801 Calvert St. #305 $420,000

1824 Calvert St. #2 $1,250,000

2328 Champlain St. #424 $890,000

1749 Church St. #1 $420,000

1420 Clifton St. #403 $322,500

1801 Clydesdale Pl. #216 $160,000

1801 Clydesdale Pl. #317 $152,000

1801 Clydesdale Pl. #619 $179,000

1440 Columbia Rd. #104 $442,500

2022 Columbia Rd. #318 $368,000

1330 Corcoran St. #3 $940,000

1439 Euclid St. #1 $285,000

1441 Euclid St. #B1 $250,000

1454 Euclid St. #4 $599,265

919 Florida Ave. #201 $465,000

726 Girard St. #3 $817,500

1012 Harvard St. #2 $550,000

1468 Harvard St. #31 $549,000

3417 Holmead Pl. #2 $479,381

1829 Kalorama Rd. #2 $1,051,000

2014 Kalorama Rd. #7 $975,000

1726 Lanier Pl. #3 $480,000

1755 Lanier Pl. #1 $1,450,000

55 M St. #202 $462,500

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #218 $272,000

1842 Monroe St. #2 $1,300,000

1300 N St. #606 $699,000

1816 New Hampshire Ave. #1001 $292,000

1930 New Hampshire Ave. #52 $620,000

1546 New Jersey Ave. #2 $1,681,000

1546 New Jersey Ave. Ave. #1 $865,000

1440 Newton St. #A $750,000

1442 Newton St. ###1 $780,000

1672 Oak St. $760,000

1835 Ontario Pl. #1 $940,000

2242 Ontario Rd. #2 $760,000

2713 Ontario Rd. #3 $599,000

1718 P St. #501 $270,000

625 Park Rd. #203 $381,900

1457 Park Rd. #504 $190,000

1101 Q St. #101 $752,400

43 Quincy Pl. #1 $750,000

52 Quincy Pl. #304 $416,000

1309 R St. #1 $1,350,000

1313 R St. #2 $2,000,000

51 Randolph Pl. #101 $285,000

1441 Rhode Island Ave. #207 $520,000

3606 Rock Creek Church Rd. #102 $435,500

3318 Sherman Ave. #202 $395,000

58 T St. #1 $490,000

911 T St. #1 $550,000

1309 T St. #2 $1,150,000

2617 University Pl. #1 $550,000

2617 University Pl. #4 $748,000

2619 University Pl. #2 $625,000

2619 University Pl. #3 $590,000

1390 V St. #205 $439,500

1314 Vermont Ave. #4 $1,535,000

1314 Vermont Ave. #5 $2,250,000

2120 Vermont Ave. #105 $420,000

1901 Wyoming Ave. #11 $1,335,000

1901 Wyoming Ave. #46 $369,000

2007 Wyoming Ave. #11 $820,000

2007 Wyoming Ave. #15 $599,000

2007 Wyoming Ave. #5 $529,000

1412 11th St. #1 $619,000

1550 11th St. #110 $459,900

1550 11th St. #203 $444,900

1550 11th St. #204 $464,900

1550 11th St. #B04 $574,900

2238 11th St. #2 $79,000

3325 11th St. #1 $385,000

1310 12th St. #1 $757,500

1617 12th St. #3 $399,999

2020 12th St. #417 $680,000

2020 12th St. #T07 $579,900

2817 13th St. #1 $755,000

2125 14th St. #211 $560,500

2125 14th St. #216 $655,000

2125 14th St. #715 $373,000

2750 14th St. #509 $625,500

2125 14th St. #422 $584,000

1515 15th St. #229 $1,025,000

1515 15th St. #716 $795,000

1810 15th St. #1 $1,300,000

2032 15th St. #3 $205,000

3035 15th St. #204 $635,000

1701 16th St. #623 $408,000

1701 16th St. #650 $465,000

1915 16th St. #204 $337,995

3039 16th St. #301 $800,000

1401 17th St. #306 $665,000

1526 17th St. #209 $359,500

1526 17th St. #306 $470,000

1916 17th St. #304 $389,000

2550 17th St. #512 $515,000

1601 18th St. #613 $234,000

2019 19th St. #4 $723,000

2227 20th St. #107 $412,500

2405½ 20th St. #101 $571,000

2351 Champlain St. #P10 $30,000

March 6 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., Mar. 6th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Winter recital series at National City Christian Church<https://nationalcitycc.org> on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Washington, DC organist Timothy Duhr performing great music of 17th century composer Georg Muffat and 19th century composer César Franck.

Fri., Mar. 13th (12:15-1pm): Organist Hans Uwe Hielscherfrom Wiesbaden, Germany will present a program of 20th and 21st centuries works by composers Denis Bédard, Dan Miller, Jam Zwart, and Charles Callahan.

Fri., Mar. 20th (12:15-1pm): Violinist Sara Su Jones and pianist Tatyana Stepanova from Chicago will present feraturing women composers Clara Schumann, Gwyneth Walker, and Lili Boulanger, along with compositions of Antonio Vivaldi, Grigoras Dinicu, and Jascha Haifetz.

Fri., Mar. 27th (12:15-1pm): Organist and composer Carson Cooman from Cambridge, Massachusetts will perform works of three living composers: Bernard Heyes, Brenda Portman, and Thomas Åborg.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.

 

March 21 ~ Closing day to view Corcoran/GWU students works alongside selected paintings from the GWU Collection

Sat., Mar. 21st (1-5pm): This will be the last day to see student works from the George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design on display alongside works from the GW Collection, including artists such as Lowell Nesbitt, Alfred McAdams, James Twitty, and Franklin White. The exhibition, “Dialogue: Art Students’ Works and GW Collection Paintings,” which also includes two new gifts of artwork by B.K. Adams and John Singer Sargent, will be on view at the Luther W. Brady Art Gallery, now housed in the historic former Corcoran Gallery of Art building on 17th Street, NW at New York Avenue.

In an effort to draw comparisons between contemporary artwork of Corcoran School students and that in the GW Collection, the chosen students’ art will hang near related pieces. The exhibition will continually evolve as comments and correspondence may be placed next to the pairing.

According to the Brady gallery’s director, Lenore Miller, “Figuration and abstraction are just two ends of the spectrum in approaching and appreciating a work of art. Students, from beginners to advanced, have the same goal: to envision what they feel or experience and gain the skills to formulate their vision with a variety of materials and methods. This juxtaposition of student and professional work makes connections that were previously impossible in the classroom. The Luther W. Brady Art Gallery applauds the students’ efforts and the guidance of their professors at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design.”

DC’s Security Could be at Risk

Just one week ago this day of our current issue’s publication, February 7th, a startling Washington Post headline, “Guards at D.C. government buildings let guns past checkpoints, slept on the job,” couldn’t have failed to alarm readers as it did us. But, what with all the tsunami of Trump outrages drowning everyone, local news – even such as this – may well have not even been a blip on one’s brain radar. So, with that in mind, here is what the Post’s opening paragraph, in part, informed us –- in italics so as to drive home its scariness:

“The company responsible for protecting District government property is being accused in a whistleblower lawsuit of failing to detect guns and bombs during tests, employing guards with expired licenses.   . .”

According to the Post, this whistleblower was a “high-ranking city official [who] raise[d] a host of concerns about the security of 40 million square feet of city government space and [that] top government leaders ignored repeated warnings about the contractor, Security Assurance Management.”

Further, from what was reported, this whistleblower’s warnings were not only ignored, but –- in true Trumpist fashion – “he was fired in November from his job as associate director of security for the D.C. Department of General Services after raising concerns about the $35 million annual contracts and saying that he would share those concerns at a D.C. Council hearing.”

The District’s Protective Services Division is the agency responsible for the protection of all its buildings, including in Northwest the District Building on Pennsylvania Avenue, 441 4th Street, the and Reeves Center at 14th and U Streets. To provide this protective guard service the agency utilizes 100 of its own officers and another 600 supplied by contractors.

In a statement provided to — and reported by —  the Post, the District’s Department of General Services (DGS), the parent agency of the Protective Services Division, “said that it was satisfied with the performance of Security Assurance Management and that the contractor took steps to address problems, including training its personnel in the use of hand wands to detect metal objects and increasing its monitoring of guards.”

This bureaucratic pablum is hardly reassuring. From what we have discerned, it was – probably still is –- not a matter of beefing up training. Rather it is the District’s penchant for recruiting the cheapest and usually the most unqualified contractors to perform function which should be done directly by the departments and agencies. As has been demonstrated time and again, utilizing third parties does not actually save money, given how contractors seem so adept at charging far more for services than their contracts actually stipulate and the failure too often of agencies to thoroughly audit.

But not all of the blame can be directed at the contractors. Much is due to the supervising agencies failing to aggressively monitor those contractors to ensure they are doing their jobs properly and in accordance with not only the specifics of their contracts but also consistent with the accepted practices and standards of their own trades.

For example, what about that matter of “spending months guarding an empty building even after the agency relocated”? How is it possible that DGS was apparently unaware that one of its buildings was vacant yet continued to be staffed with a guard whose sole function was to protect the non-existent occupants from danger should some weirdo enter & start firing a gun?

Or, what about this?: The inexcusable reported situation matter that there were employees who either had no or expired required licenses for the very jobs they were placed in. It is not enough that the statement provided by DGS tells us that the contractor “took steps to address problems.” There is no mention about the failure to ensure proper licensing – that is much more than simply a matter of “problems.” Why was mentioning training “in the use of hand wands” of such importance to be singled out and not the critical matter of licensing failures?

Bad as what we have fulminated about above, it has the potential of being eclipsed by the Trump budget that, as reported by the Post on February 10th, falls far short of providing what the District needs to adequately carry out is myriad security functions and obligations. We hope our local leaders as well as our friends in Congress will work to restore a level of funding that will ensure the safety not just of our neighborhoods but the entire city. But it may require even more effort, including all of us who have friends and relatives throughout the country mobilizing them to press the issue with their members of Congress –- especially in the Senate where DC has less support; for that, we need to stress the safety of the national capital itself.

Outburst at ANC 2B’s February Meeting Almost Derails Comp Plan Resolution; Commissioners Ignored Signs Suggesting Greater Public Input Warranted

Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the February 2019 issue pdf

By William G. Schulz

A shocking emotional outburst near the end of Dupont Circle ANC 2B’s February 12th monthly meeting looked, at first, as if it might derail one of the most significant, time-sensitive items on the evening’s agenda. But commissioners managed to regain their composure, conduct orderly public discussion, and vote to approve (five to one; Chairman Warwick not present) the ANC’s controversial resolution on amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

Before the vote, however, the resolution itself was twice amended after an airing of strong public sentiment against parts of it. Most significantly, an entire section of the policy statement that would have recommended higher commercial and residential density zoning on a stretch of Connecticut Avenue, NW — beginning at the Q. Street entrance of the Dupont Circle Metro Station, north up to the intersection of Florida Avenue, NW — was deleted and set aside for consideration at a later time.

Pleas for neighborliness and action guided by the commonweal spurred a course correction away from chaos, though political blood was surely spilled. Chairman Warwick, whose tenure on the ANC has often been marred by what many have viewed as his own high-handed behavior toward fellow commissioners, was dealt a blindside that seemed both unfair and unwise if trust and community engagement were goals of the meeting.

Commissioner Ed Hanlon (ANC 2B09) opened discussion of the Comp Plan resolution with a blistering attack on Warwick’s ethics, claiming that his fellow commissioner harbored conflicts of interest because he works for real estate advisory firm HR&A. Hanlon demanded that Warwick recuse himself from the vote, saying, “Your employers are advising some very large real estate firms and very large commercial developers on aspects of the Comp Plan.”

Even if he wasn’t working directly with such clients, Hanlon insisted, Warwick’s job with the firm was a disqualifying appearance of conflict with his duties as chair of the ANC.

But Warwick refused to recuse himself or admit to any conflict or appearance of one. He told Hanlon bluntly, “it’s not true what you’re accusing me of.” He seized on the attendance at the meeting of Gottlieb Simon, director of DC’s Office of Advisory Neighborhood Commissions, asking for an on-the-spot expert ethics opinion.

And Simon obliged, saying that conflict of interest law is “based upon prospective and not retrospective considerations.

“It’s based upon a commissioner having a direct and predictable financial interest or benefit from an action that they take,” Simon said, “not a speculative one.” In Warwick’s case, he said he found no such direct and predictable financial interest and therefore no reason for Warwick to recuse himself from the vote on the Comp Plan resolution.

Warwick, though, had had enough. Earlier in the evening, his longtime nemesis, Nick DelleDonne, chair of the Dupont East Civic Action Association (DECAA) announced that Warwick would be deposed the following day for a lawsuit filed by his group to stop development of the vacant lot that sits behind the Masonic Temple at 1733 16th Street, NW.

Speaking to Hanlon, Warwick said, “If this was an issue, I wish you would have raised this before. You had every opportunity.”

To the audience, Warwick said, “As I think about this myself, to be honest, I get nervous and scared.” He described his shock and embarrassment being served a subpoena at work to appear as a witness and be deposed for the DECAA lawsuit.

With that, Warwick designated Commissioner Kari Cunningham (ANC 2B07) to be acting chair for the rest of the meeting and he left the room.

What happened at the meeting probably should not have been a surprise. The Comp Plan resolution —- essentially, ANC 2B’s official public comment on the matter for the city’s Office of Planning (OP) — had Dupont Circle neighborhood listservs buzzing for weeks. It touches on many topics —- parking, transportation, pedestrian and bicycle safety —- that commissioners know stir the passion of many Dupont Circle residents. Hoping that they would just go along with the plan was, according to many, shortsighted and a missed opportunity to build common ground.

Indeed, when the February meeting agenda was released showing just 20 minutes –- and set for the the very end close to 10 p.m. — for public discussion of the resolution, on-line conversation indicated a serious miscalculation of public mood, especially given the controversy that has ensnared the Comp Plan update in general.

ANC 2B Commissioners have known for months that they would have until February 14th to submit their resolution to the OP (public comments were due January 10th). They had plenty of time for more hearings — an opportunity most other ANCs around the city availed themselves of.

ANC 2B Commissioners have known for months that they would have until February 14th to submit their resolution to the OP (public comments were due January 10th). They had plenty of time for more hearings — an opportunity most other ANCs around the city availed themselves of.

But ANC 2B cancelled a December 2019 hearing of its Transportation and Public Infrastructure Committee where the resolution could have been opened for public discussion. Then, ANC 2B04 Commissioner Aaron Landry cancelled a February 5th meeting of the Zoning, Preservation and Development Committee, of which he is chair —- what could have been yet another opportunity for public discussion of the ANC 2B Comp Plan resolution. And all along, Warwick has insisted that more hearings were unnecessary since constituents are able to contact commissioners via email or phone and that information is available on the ANC 2B website.

ANC 2B constituents at the meeting made clear where they stood, however. They supported additional language in the resolution proposed by Commissioner Mike Silverstein (ANC 2B06) that emphasized the need for affordable housing, recognition of past policies that led to racial and economic segregation and housing discrimination, and the toll of displacement.

But it was the zoning recommendation hit a raw nerve with many.

This matter already was highly controversial, especially with regard to the ANC’s proposed density increases to the categories of “High Density Commercial” & “High Density Residential”).

“People want more discussion about this high-density motion,” said one audience member, who echoed many others. One by one, they all delivered a similar message to commissioners: “I am asking you to open this up to more than 20 minutes of discussion before you vote.”

A chastened Landry revealed that the resolution’s now-deleted section on zoning density for Connecticut Ave., NW, was spurred in part by a recommendation he received in a letter from the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District. He said the BID’s. suggestion jibed with other input he was receiving from constituents and so he perhaps didn’t appreciate fully that wider discussion might be a good idea.

As Commissioner Silverstein put it, “We did not engage the neighborhood the way we should have.”

Copyright © 2020 InTowner Publishing Corp. & William G. Schulz. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§ 107 & 108 (“fair use”).

Capitol Crossing Steadily Moves Toward Completion in Northwest DC’s East End

Written by P.L. Wolff on . Posted in Lead Stories.

By David K. Gignilliat*

Capitol Crossing, one of the most ambitious development projects in Washington’s mixed-use commercial/residential real estate history, continues to move briskly toward completion. With the project’s first phase complete and its second leg now underway, the finish line on the much-anticipated project is steadily becoming more visible in the District’s rapidly-changing skyline.

“There’s a soft target for [completion], but I can’t disclose it at this time,” said Andrew Gilpin, vice president of leasing at Property Group Partners (PGP), the project’s developer.

Capitol Crossing spans a seven-acre site above and a couple of streets to the west of Interstate 395 and consists of five mixed-use buildings: 200 and 250 Massachusetts Avenue, NW; 200 and 201 F Street, NW; and 600 2nd Street, NW. The project will include a deck platform that will cover over the below grade Interstate 395, and will connect the long-separated East End and Capitol Hill neighborhoods, part of Pierre L’Enfant’s original city vision. It is estimated to include 2.2 million square feet of space.

“The city always just had this scar that somewhat separated these two neighborhoods,” DC Councilmember Charles Allen, who represents Ward 6, which spans the boundaries of the Capitol Crossing project. “It will provide a phenomenal opportunity to re-connect the grid, and you’ll have neighborhoods on either side of the highway flow naturally into each other going forward. For a while, it felt like a ghost town in this area, and now we’re going to have something that we can really be excited about.”

Located on the southeast corner of Massachusetts Avenue and 2nd Street NW, the project’s 200 Massachusetts Avenue building opened in 2018 to great fanfare and boasts the area’s largest private glass-enclosed entertainment rooftop, as well as 400,000 square feet of office spread across 12 floors.

According to PGP, Capitol Crossing will create three new city blocks, support 4,000 construction jobs, and –- once completed –- there will be an estimated 8,000 employees and residents in the ﬁve buildings. Privately funded by PGP, it will include infrastructure and utility upgrades, new and improved streets, and revitalization of surrounding neighborhoods. The expectation is that this will result in the addition of more than $40 million in new annual property tax revenue.

The project, which broke ground in 2015, is spearheaded by PGP, a real estate company with over 40 years of experience building, acquiring, and managing over 10 million premier – “trophy” — properties. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, a global architectural and urban design firm, is serving as the master planner on the project.

SOM had worked with PGP in the past on other DC projects, and submitted a winning proposal for this project, one that has considerable design challenges, including managing the logistics of construction adjacent to a massively-traveled major roadway.

“We needed to build three new city blocks on top of an active interstate highway. This required ingenuity to keep the highway operational during construction and maintain utility services in the surrounding areas,” said SOM Director Kristopher Takacs. “Our team designed a platform that would be robust enough to support new development, yet thin enough to match the street level at grade and allow for vehicle clearances below. Through careful coordination, we were able to build the platform, construct new on-ramps and integrate the new development into the existing neighborhood — all without interrupting traffic on I-395 during construction.”

A Green-Friendly Project

The project also contains several eco-friendly design touches. Rainwater will be gathered, treated, and then stored to supply each building’s cooling towers, thereby minimizing reliance on the city’s water resources. In the parking garages, exhaust shafts will be converted into eco-chimneys, fitted with plants that “clean” the exhaust air before it goes back into the atmosphere.

“With the sustainability measures we’ve baked into our site — water, power co-generation, bicycle parking and more — future building projects will have the fundamentals in place to meet the highest green standards. Sustainability is no longer a “nice-to-have” [approach] — it’s an expectation,” Takacs also said.

All five buildings are likely to receive “LEED Platinum” certification, the highest certification a green building can receive. Created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is a set of rating systems for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of green buildings, homes, and neighborhoods used worldwide to help incentivize property owners toward greater environmental responsibility. “We are well beyond LEED Platinum [requirements] with these buildings,” Gilpin said.

In 2006, a PGP project at 1101 New York Avenue, NW became DC’s first commercial office building to receive the LEED Gold Certification and, in 2009, the company’s building at 801 17th Street, NW became DC’s first commercial office building to receive LEED Platinum certification.

Tenants Already Moving In

WeWorks, a commercial real estate company that offers shared workspaces for technology startups and services for other enterprises, will lease over 110,000 square feet across three floors at the 200 Massachusetts Avenue location and open later this year. The American Petroleum Institute, the largest domestic trade association for the oil and natural gas industry, will also occupy over 75,000 square feet in the same building.

“We look forward to opening our WeWork location . . . this year, situated within the iconic Capitol Crossing development,” said Adrian Zamora, WeWork’s corporate communications manager. “Its centralized location, with close proximity to Union Station and Capitol Hill, allows us to attract members in industries across government affairs, trade associations and lobbying, all of which are increasingly looking to WeWork as a solution for their workspace needs.”

With a partially finished project now in place, PGP now has a deliverable to show prospective clients.

“We are actively recruiting additional tenants,” added Gilpin. “It’s been a long time coming. Sometimes, things don’t always go as planned, especially when you build seven acres of platform across a highway. There’s a lot of intricate pieces involved. But [with the completed portion], we’re extremely excited to now have something that people can touch, feel, and witness. It’s really a beautiful project.”

Restaurants Also Being Recruited

Like many DC developments of recent vintage, restaurants will play a prominent role at Capitol Crossing, with one publicly confirmed eatery, The Ardent, already in place.

The Ardent is a co-venture of Chef David Deshaies and Eric Eden of Unconventional Diner, the popular Shaw neighborhood eatery on 9th Street. The duo plans to offer lunch and dinner in its spacious dining room and separate function rooms for private events and on a lush outdoor patio.

At first, it looked like Danny Meyer, known for his award-winning Union Square Café in New York City, would establish his first culinary beachhead in the District at Capitol Crossing. But those plans fizzled, and Meyer and PGP went different directions.

“After much consideration, we have mutually decided not to open a second location of Union Square Café in Capitol Crossing.,” said Evelyn Burgess, public relations coordinator with Union Square Hospitality Group.

Other Plans

There are also efforts for an ‘outdoor activation plan using the large pedestrian thoroughfare between the project’s North (Phase One) and Phase Two.

“We are currently working with our two restaurateurs that have executed leases, along with a couple others that are very close to executing leases, about creating an [outdoor] lifestyle zone, or entertainment district,” said Gilpin. “It’ll be a place where breakfast through dinner, Sunday and Saturday, 24-7, 365, there will be something going on . . . for our office tenants, the residents, and then the rest of our neighborhood.”

Additionally, according to Gilpin, one of the buildings in Phase Two will include either a single-family residential building or hotel. No decision has been made yet.

“It’s a little easier now for a tenant to understand what is there and what can be done, and we’re excited to move forward with the tenants that we have on board,” Gilpin added.

“Capitol Crossing will add to the vibrancy of the east end of downtown with fantastic access to Union Station, which sees more people each year than the Las Vegas Strip,” said John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “It will also add to the growing number of jobs for DC residents, where we’ve added 100,000 over the last decade. We look forward to delivering this innovative and transformative project for the city.”

* David K. Gignilliat, a native of northern Virginia and UVA graduate in economics, is a freelance writer who has been a reporter for a weekly newspaper and contributor of special features for the “Virginia Observer,” an award-winning monthly news and arts magazine.

Copyright © 2020 InTowner Publishing Corp. & David K. Gignilliat. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§ 107 & 108 (“fair use”).

 

Hollywood Came to DC Late Last Year; Filming in Dupont Not Well Received

Written by P.L. Wolff on . Posted in Lead Stories.

By Larry Ray*

On December 19, 2019, Paramount Overseas Production Studios, with the blessing of the city’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), closed down streets around Dupont Circle for filming scenes of its forthcoming movie based on a Tom Clancey novel starring Michael B. Jordan and to be titled Without Remorse.

According to OCTFME’s website, provides an extensive array of support services tolocal and out-of-state film, television, video, entertainment, interactive, multimedia, and digital media content creators, including: mproduction permitting; location scouting; production support; production and infrastructure incentives . . .” and more.

Further, the agency, as part of its efforts to attract more location filming activity to the city, touts DC as “a film-friendly city with the resources to support any size production.”

Is Hollywood filming in DC a bane or boon to the communities?

Former Dupont Circle resident and TV commercial producer Martine White (who now lives in Marina Del Ray, California) offers this: “Filming builds movie tourism, but you also have the benefits of business mid-week and off-season. And they normally leave things cleaner than they found them. They buy food from local vendors and they often hire local extras and a few crew people, police, fireman, and security.”

Dupont Circle resident and real estate broker Martin Toews of The Martin & Jeff Group summarizes it like this: “Yes Hollywood filming in DC adds to the city’ prestige and is exciting to see how the film production transform our neighborhoods into exciting film sets. DC offers a great historic background for many movies. For those of us who live here it can be a hassle with road closures, etc., but the benefits to the city with more revenues is a big upside for the city.”

Long-time Dupont Circle resident Derwin stated that the Paramount filming on December 19th progressed well. “We were all warned.”

But others we have heard from have expressed a different evaluation, such as what one unimpressed resident posted on a neighborhood listserv:

“I live on 17th and R and received no notification at all of this filming. My car was towed.

“Locations Manager Matthew Noonan claims he went “door-to-door” notifying residents, but apparently overlooked my building which was one block away and located on a closed street where all the trailers were.

“How does going door-to-door even make sense in this neighborhood, rather than mailing notices?

“A crew member for Paramount Pictures was incredibly rude and unprofessional to me when I asked about my towed car. He said, ‘I don’t care about you or your problems.’ I have a video of this guy, but Mr. Noonan won’t tell me his name or confirm who his employer is. I’m in touch directly with the studio about this.

“I have complained to OCTFME and my Ward 2 Liaison about the lack of community notification.

“Mr. Noonan and OCTFME says ANC was informed, but I don’t understand how that was supposed to trickle down to residents. I have just asked ANC 2B Commissioner Lucky Barbieri this question.”

This resident’s observations about lack of proper advance notice was echoed by others. For example, it appears that these placards, contrary to DDOT regulations, were not even posted on the affected streets until .late in the day of the 15th when, as anyone moving out (and nearby neighbors) well know, these must be posted at least 48 hours prior to the day of parking restrictions. Of course, residents who were away that night had no opportunity to act.

In the 1700 block of Corcoran Street, for example, there were so many cars still parked that when the tow trucks showed up around 2 a.m., making huge noise along with crews shouting back and forth waking sleeping residents for the next hour or so, it was not unexpected that there was resentment, especially snce there seemed to be no responsible manager on hand.

Julie of Mt. Pleasant posted on Nextdoor.com: “Interesting. It’s a pity that cities have to compete against each other to ‘win’ these film productions. The studios should pay some sort of fee for taking over city streets, but of course the city (and state) governments give concessions instead! (And I say that as someone working on a television pilot which would definitely do some filming in D.C.! I can dream.)”

* Senior writer Larry Ray,  a member of the George Washington University Law School’s senior adjunct faculty teaching mediation and negotiation, has served on Advisory Neighborhood Commissions for both Dupont Circle and Columbia Heights. He also has served as president of the North Columbia Heights Citizens Association. Presently, he serves as the liaison for DC Next Door-Columbia Heights.

Copyright © 2020 InTowner Publishing Corp. & Larry Ray. Copyright © 2019 InTowner Publishing Corp. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §107 (“fair use”).